Barbados to benefit immensely from PGA Tour partnership Loop Barbados

Barbados will benefit immensely from the newly forged partnership between PGA Tour and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI).

The multi-year partnership which extends until 2027, was announced in January this year, and is expected to boost Barbados’ tourism product among many other things.

In a promotional video released recently, PGA Tour Vice-President of Sponsor Relations, Austin Flagg vowed to use tournament platforms and media distribution outlets to showcase Barbados and all it has to offer.

“Through this official marketing partnership, we will use our tournament platform, our media distribution outlets, integrating some of our players to showcase the island, and we’re really excited about that.”

PGA Tour Vice-President of Tournament Business Affairs, Kelly Jensen also disclosed that Barbados could be hosting a tournament sometime “down the road.”

“I visited Barbados about a year and a half ago, in the summer of 2022, and it was my first trip down to the island and I was absolutely blown away with what I saw there, from the culture, from the people, the hotels, just everything. And not to mention the golf courses were absolutely fantastic. We were looking at a partnership with BTMI team and looking at potentially at some point down the road maybe bringing a tournament to Barbados, that’s still something that we are looking at very very hard down the road, but I really enjoyed my time down there and I really can’t wait to get back.”

BTMI Chairman, Shelly Williams stated that this new partnership gives Barbados the opportunity to highlight what we have to offer in the world of golf.

“You’re going to see for us, having players coming down to our destination, playing on our golf courses, highlighting what we have to offer in the world of golf.”

She also highlighted how the partnership could be beneficial to young golfers from across the island.

“You’re going to see us do things with even our young golfers in Barbados, having the professionals come down and possibly do clinics.”

Barbados has seven world-class courses, including Westmoreland, Apes Hill, Barbados Golf Club, Rockley Golf Club, Sandy Lane Old Nine, Sandy Lane Country Club and Sandy Lane Green Monkey Golf Course, which will be at the centre of marketing efforts at various PGA Tour events.