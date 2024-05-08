Young Barbadians learn barbering skills through NPP programme Loop Barbados

Twelve young Barbadians are fulfilling their wishes to learn the rudiments of barbering during a six-week pilot course, which started on Sunday, May 5.

The National Peace Program (NPP), under its Elevate the Peace programme, is offering the beginners’ training session, which is expected to equip individuals with the basic techniques and skills required to set up a small business.

Participants are being taught barber hygiene, razor and scissors handling techniques, machine handling techniques, razor marking and detailing, standard-level haircuts and razor marks, and taper fade, among others.

Acting Director of NPP, Alison Roach-Plummer, explained that the young men had requested this training after undergoing the Flip Yah Script programme.

Mrs Roach-Plummer said:

“After the young men expressed a keen desire to be trained in barbering, the team from the National Peace Program moved with alacrity to facilitate this training.

“The NPP is committed to working with partners who also have a shared purpose to help Barbadians, especially at-risk and vulnerable youth. By giving these young people the required skills, we are empowering them to carve out their niche and even become successful entrepreneurs.”

She noted that some young people have been reaching out to be a part of the NPP and praised the change agents who have been working diligently to expose the young people to the programme.

“We have been seeing a significant uptake in persons coming to be a part of the NPP, and others have been asking how they can assist. Many people are recognising that the NPP offers mentorship, training, and empowerment, which can make a difference in their lives.”

“Some persons have been in that place where there was no one to talk to, however, we have trained people who can speak to them, as well as mentor and coach them. The National Peace Program assists and empowers them to become better citizens, so we have a more peaceful and secure island,” Mrs Roach-Plummer also stated.