Weymouth Wales extend lead in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Defending Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League champions Weymouth Wales took sole lead of the league last Thursday night, when they won their latest match and moved onto 32 points, three more than rivals, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds.

Playing in the feature match at the BFA Turf, the Carrington Village outfit, easily defeated Empire SC 3-1, and detained the opponents in the relegation zone with just five games remaining.

Empire went ahead in the 34th minute courtesy of an own goal from Wales defender Andre Applewhaite.

Related Article

Bank Hall resident Nadre Butcher dealt the equalizing blow to his hometown club in the 40th minute.

Shaquille Stewart gave Wales the lead in the 54th minute and in-form winger Ackeel Applewhaite put the game to bed in the 68th minute.

Nadre Butcher scored versus his hometown club to help Weymouth Wales to a 3-1 victory over Empire SC.

After a stellar performance in their previous game versus Empire SC, Paradise produced quite the contrast in their duel with Brittons Hill FC in the 7 pm clash.

Brittons Hill dealt Paradise’s title charge a tough blow, while pulling away from the relegation area and into sixth place.

Sheran Hoyte has been Brittons Hill’s most consistent player and saviour in many instances.

Brittons Hill FC’s talisman Sheran Hoyte scored twice versus former club Paradise FC. Brittons Hill won 3-0.

The national midfielder scored twice against his former club, registering goals in the 41st and 90th minutes.

Rommel Bynoe added his name to the score card in the 70th minute.

Brittons Hill have now accumulated 14 points from 13 matches, while Paradise are in fourth spot with 21 points from a similar number of matches.