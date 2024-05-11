Weather Report: Mostly sunny Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, May 11, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature across the eastern Caribbean area. Some low level moisture will persist across the Leewards and northern Windwards as a weak confluent pattern lies across the northern portion of the island chain. As for Barbados and the Windwards, the dry atmosphere will facilitate mostly fair skies with rainfall accumulations expected to remain on the lower end.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy