Welfare Department warns public about fradulent welfare cheques Loop Barbados

The Welfare Department is advising members of the public, especially business owners, to be on alert as fraudulent Welfare cheques are being presented for payment at financial institutions, post offices, supermarkets, and retail stores. The Welfare cheques are dated April 19 and May 3.

The welfare department disclosed that these fraudulent cheques were brought to the department’s attention via social media.

“These cheques are not in compliance with the department’s specimen for Welfare cheques, as several aspects appear to be fictitious,” the Welfare Department said.

“As a consequence, all stakeholders, commercial banks, merchants, store owners, clients and members of the public are asked to be on the alert for these fraudulent cheques being tendered. The Department also advises that any cheque which does not possess the stipulated features will not be accepted by the Central Bank for payment. The matter has been referred to the Barbados Police Service for investigation.”

The Department also encouraged it’s clients/grant recipients who have bank accounts, to sign up for direct deposits which is a safe, reliable and convenient way to receive their benefits.