BMS monitoring large plume of dust haze Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is closely monitoring a large plume of dust haze in the eastern to central Atlantic.

The information statement was issued at 5:00 PM today, Thursday, May 2, 2024 and will be updated at 5:00 PM, tomorrow, Friday, May 3, 2024.

The BMS explained:

Although model guidance suggests that the thick concentrations should weaken slightly, dust concentrations are likely to increase across Barbados and the marine area from as early as Sunday, May 5, 2024.

This event is expected to last no later than Wednesday, May 5, 2024.

There are no  advisories  or  warnings in  effect  for Barbados  on  this  event.

Potential Impacts:

Skies may appear slightly yellowish during the day and a reduction in visibility due to dust haze is likely over land and marine areas from as early as Sunday, May 5, 2024.

What you should do:

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM, and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates over the coming days.

Additionally, advice provided by the Ministry of Health and Wellness should be followed.