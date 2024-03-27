Roach steps into new role – Chukka Barbados Country Manager Loop Barbados

Experienced tourism professional Geoffrey Roach has been appointed Country Manager at Chukka Barbados.

“The team here is a vibrant team and I look forward to our building on the foundation that has been laid.”

”I am looking forward to working with the Chukka team to maintain Harrison’s Cave as an attractive and exciting attraction for all patrons, both local and visitors, within a multi-experience facility,” Roach said.

Roach has over 30 years of experience in leadership roles with several organisations, of which 10 were in senior and managerial positions within the tourism industry. These included chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA); CEO, Bridgetown Cruise Terminals Inc. (BCTI); and director of both the BTMI and the Barbados Tourism Product Authority (BTPA).

Roach is replacing Andrea Franklin who is now the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) CEO.

Roach joined the team in the role of Country Manager (Designate) on February 19 and worked closely with Franklin in the interim, officially taking up the appointment of Country Manager on March 15.