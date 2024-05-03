Buju Banton back in the US; says ‘God is amazing’ Loop Barbados

Veteran dancehall and reggae entertainer, Buju Banton, has returned to the United States after nearly four years.

“God is amazing,” declared a smiling Banton to his fans as he laughed with producer DJ Khaled in what could be described as a joyous moment for the two.

The artiste, born Mark Myrie, confirmed his return to Miami in an Instagram live video shared by Khaled, expressing gratitude for his return to the US.

The Jamaican said Khaled was the first person he had to visit on his return to US soil as a free man.

Banton’s return marks a significant milestone in his career, following his release from federal prison in December 2019 after serving time relative to a cocaine conviction.

Khaled, a long-time friend and collaborator, welcomed Buju Banton back to Miami, saying, “I haven’t seen my brother (Banton) here in Miami in about 15 years… I am so blessed.”

Khaled reflected on their shared journey, highlighting the impact Banton had on his own musical evolution.

“You’ve been my brother from day one… I love you and I appreciate what you’ve done in my career from day one… This is history,” stated Khaled.

For his part, Banton expressed gratitude to his fans and supporters across the US.

“I wanna send much love to all my fans out there in the other states… The Gargamel is back,” said Banton with a wide smile.

He reaffirmed his commitment to his craft and his audiences.

“It’s been a long time I haven’t seen you (my fans), it’s been a long time my feet have (not) walked on this side. Nothing before the time and now is the time, so let’s get the music going, let’s get the vibes going, let’s pick up ourselves, and let’s remember who we are and let’s get lively,” said Banton.

Buju Banton on board what appears to be a private jet.

Since his release from confinement in the US, Banton has signed with Island Records/Roc Nation and released two albums, ‘Upside Down 2020’ and ‘Born For Greatness’.

However, his return to the US is seemingly bittersweet, as he recently lost his son, Miles Myrie, who passed away at age 20.

Banton’s return to the US marks a new chapter in his career, and fans seem to be eagerly anticipating his next move.

On his own Instagram page, he posted several photographs, one of which has him reading a book in what appeared to be a private jet.

The entertainer was seen in another photograph in which he shared a moment in what appeared to be a studio with Khaled.

“Long was the road. Many were the travels, but the journey of… 1,000 miles begin with a single step. Miami, si mi ya,” wrote the entertainer.

Among the persons who celebrated Banton’s return to the US was Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who is also in Miami for this weekend.

“Time Come,” wrote Golding.

Wrote entertainer Bounty Killer: “Long live di king”.

Reggae singer Gramps Morgan said: “So grateful”.