Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, occasional isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, April 28, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a surface to low-level trough will begin to affect the Leewards. This trough is expected to generate cloudy skies and some showers across the area. This activity will spread to the northern Windwards. As for the remainder of the region, a light wind regime may cause the development of a few brief light showers, mainly during the afternoon.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.