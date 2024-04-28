Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, occasional isolated light showers Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Weather Report: Sunshine and clouds, occasional isolated light showers Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Weymouth Wales extend lead in the BFA Premier League

Reggae artistes arrive ahead of Barbados Reggae Weekend

Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League

Sol Black Rock reopens

Government remains committed to preserving Barbados’ cultural heritage

Weymouth Wales ends UWI’s unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League

Barbados Reggae Weekend promises something for everyone

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Sunday Apr 28

29°C
Barbados News

A surface to low-level trough will begin to affect the Leewards.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Here is the weather forecast for today, Sunday, April 28, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, a surface to low-level trough will begin to affect the Leewards. This trough is expected to generate cloudy skies and some showers across the area. This activity will spread to the northern Windwards. As for the remainder of the region, a light wind regime may cause the development of a few brief light showers, mainly during the afternoon.

Morning

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with the occasional isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Sanitation Service Authority closed this Wednesday, May 1

Barbados News

BMS warns of high swells along western coastline

Lifestyle

5 weird food combinations that taste surprisingly good

More From

Barbados News

WHO reports widespread overuse of antibiotics in COVID-19 patients

WHO calls for improvements in the rational use of antibiotics to minimize unnecessary negative consequences for patients.

See also

Sport

Weymouth Wales extend lead in the BFA Premier League

Wales defeated Empire and Brittons Hill blanked Paradise 3-0 in the recent round of matches in the BFA Premier League.

Barbados News

Crime Prevention Officer: Be aware of your surroundings!

“As you patronise the various entertainment events, I urge you to be proactive and implement these simple, yet effective security practices.”

Barbados News

Police investigating death of 40-year-old man

The deceased has been identified as Shawn Maynard of Bayfield, St Philip.

Barbados News

St Philip man dies following apparent hit-and-run

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Anderson Benedict Graham, of Long Bay Village Road, St Philip.

Barbados News

Traffic management for BLP picnic on Monday

The travelling public is asked to exercise caution while traversing the area and comply with the directions of police officers.