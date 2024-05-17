OAS donates computer equipment to Barbados Supreme Court Loop Barbados

OAS donates computer equipment to Barbados Supreme Court
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
The brief handing-over ceremony took place on Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Office of the Chief Justice of Barbados.

Rosemary Forde

12 hrs ago

Chief Justice, The Honourable Sir Patterson Cheltenham (left), receives the donation from Administrative Technician/Officer-in-charge of the OAS General Secretariat Office in Barbados, Erika Watson, while High Court Judge and Head of the Criminal Division of the Supreme Court of Barbados, the Honourable Justice Randall Worrell, looks on. (Photo credit: OAS)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Organization of American States (OAS) has handed over computer equipment to the Supreme Court in Barbados. 

The equipment was acquired under the programme, “Establishing, Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanisms to Assess the Impact of the Drug Treatment Court Model (DTC)” executed by the Institutional Strengthening Unit of the Executive Secretariat of the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (ES-CICAD) of the OAS Secretariat of Multi-Dimension Security (SMS). Financial support was provided by the Government of Canada’s Anti-Crime Capacity Building Programme (ACCBP).

The brief handing-over ceremony took place on Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Office of the Chief Justice of Barbados, Halls of Justice, Supreme Court of Barbados Complex, Whitepark Road, St Michael.

Chief Justice, The Honourable Sir Patterson Cheltenham, and Justice, the Honourable Randall Worrell, Chair of the DTC Steering Committee, received the equipment on behalf of the Court.

On accepting the gift, the Chief Justice noted that the donation was timely and would be put to good use as the court continued to modernize, increase and integrate the use of technology in the delivery of justice.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).

