Paving commences at White Hill, St Andrew Loop Barbados

Paving began yesterday, Wednesday, May 15, on phase one of White Hill, St Andrew, under the Scotland District Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW), through the China National Complete Plant Import and Export Corporation Limited (COMPLANT) and its contractor C.O Williams Construction Limited, is carrying out the work. It is expected to continue for two days pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

MTW and C.O. Williams Construction Limited encourage persons to plan their routes accordingly and thank businesses, residents, and motorists for their understanding and cooperation.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).