Paving commences at White Hill, St Andrew Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Paving commences at White Hill, St Andrew Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

PM wants more youth in service, respecting guns, reducing homicides

‘Most successful Tradewinds’ ever – Leads awarded with Challenge Coins

Jules hits Empire for six in BFA Premier League

Central Bank: Don’t ‘ball up’ your polymer banknotes

National Mosquito Fair date changed

Slovak prime minister in life-threatening condition after being shot

‘Nurses are invisible’: Nurses Day, Nurses Week recognise nursing

Two suspected scammers slapped with charges in Jamaica

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers’ bus overturns in Florida

Johno’s Skate Bus ups his reach

Friday May 17

27°C
Barbados News

MTW and C.O. Williams Construction Limited encourage persons to plan their routes accordingly.

Rosemary Forde

14 hrs ago

Paving is being carried out at White Hill, St. Andrew. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transport and Works)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Paving began yesterday, Wednesday, May 15, on phase one of White Hill, St Andrew, under the Scotland District Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW), through the China National Complete Plant Import and Export Corporation Limited (COMPLANT) and its contractor C.O Williams Construction Limited, is carrying out the work. It is expected to continue for two days pending weather or unforeseen circumstances.

MTW and C.O. Williams Construction Limited encourage persons to plan their routes accordingly and thank businesses, residents, and motorists for their understanding and cooperation.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

PM wants more youth in service, respecting guns, reducing homicides

Barbados News

‘Most successful Tradewinds’ ever – Leads awarded with Challenge Coins

Barbados News

Chief Medical Officer classifies tuberculosis case as non-infectious

More From

Barbados News

Chief Medical Officer classifies tuberculosis case as non-infectious

The Ministry will continue working with the gentleman and his family to ensure that the long-term course of treatment is completed.

Barbados News

See also

Paving commences at White Hill, St Andrew

MTW and C.O. Williams Construction Limited encourage persons to plan their routes accordingly.

Barbados News

Central Bank: Don’t ‘ball up’ your polymer banknotes

Persons are also encouraged to avoid putting hard creases in them.

Barbados News

‘Nurses are invisible’: Nurses Day, Nurses Week recognise nursing

For one day and one week a year the spotlight is on the island’s nurses

Barbados News

Parent calls for abolishment of 11-Plus exam

“I was thinking that if this whole thing was abolished before, kids like her wouldn’t have to go through that…”

Barbados News

Entertainers needed to perform at ICC Men’s T-20 World Cup

NCF invites all dancers, dance groups, choreographers, folk characters, musicians, musical groups, performers and DJs, aged 16 years and over.