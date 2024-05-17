New fisherfolk festival in June Loop Barbados

Barbados’ newest festival, the Barbados Fisherfolk Festival (BARFISH), will be launched this Friday, May 17. It will celebrate the work of fisherfolk annually, in June.

BARFISH is a flagship initiative of the Barbados National Union of Fisherfolk Organisations and is being held in collaboration with the Fisheries and Fish Markets Divisions.

During the festival, fisherfolk will share their experiences and knowledge on being actively involved in building the blue and green economy. Food, fashion, film, poetry, music, dance, and real-world live demonstrations will be used to showcase what it means to live sustainably on a small island.

Activities scheduled for the 2024 Barbados Fisherfolk Festival are:

June 2 – Fisherfolk Month Church Service, Church of the Nazarene, Collymore Rock.June 8 – Six Men’s Fisherfolk Day, Six Men’s, St. PeterJune 14 – Fisheries T5 Tournament, Dover, Christ Church.June 15 – Weston Fisherfolk Day, Weston, St. James.June 16 – Consett Bay Fisherfolk Day, Consett Bay, St. John.June 21 – Dominoes Tournament Finals, Fisheries Division, Princess Alice Highway.June 22 – Bridgetown Fisherfolk Day, Bridgetown Fish Market.June 23 – Pile Bay Fisherfolk Day, Pile Bay, Spring Garden, St. Michael.June 29 – Oistins Fisherfolk Day, Oistins Fish Market, Oistins, Christ Church.June 30 – Fisheries Ball and Awards Ceremony (by invitation only).

BARFISH was conceptualised to promote messages about sustainable fisheries in an innovative way. The festival will also feature new digital technologies for fisheries management. Scheduled events will use an inclusive approach for engagement – leaving no one behind.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).