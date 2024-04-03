Weather Report: Showers predicted throughout today Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the upper-level Jet stream will shift eastward over the region with an upper-level trough remaining in the Caribbean Sea. The upper-level environment is likely to continue enhancing the area of low-level convergence over Barbados and the Windwards.

Maximum rainfall accumulations near 25mm throughout the day are possible. Elsewhere, the Atlantic high will be dominant.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: Unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast:Mostly cloudy to overcast with occasional scattered light to heavy showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Night

Synopsis: Weak unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast:Cloudy with clear periods with the occasional scattered light showers.