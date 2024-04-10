Weather Report: Partly sunny with brief showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, a surface to mid-level western Atlantic high-pressure system will dominate the weather conditions across Barbados, the central Windwards, and the southern Windward Islands. In addition, a relatively dry lower to upper-level environment is anticipated to remain over the region. As a result, mostly fair weather conditions are forecast.

Rainfall

Morning

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Night

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.