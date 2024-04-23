Weather Report: Partly cloudy with occasional brief scattered showers Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
A shear line is approaching the island.

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

Here is the weather forecast for today, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the aforementioned shear line will continue its southward journey still maintaining cloudy skies and scattered showers across the Leewards and eventually across the Windwards and Barbados by afternoon and late evening respectively. However, Barbados and the southern Windward Islands will continue to experience mostly fair weather conditions during the morning and afternoon sessions as dry and stable conditions will prevail before the arrival of the shear line. Overnight, the shear line will drift near the southern Windward Islands spreading similar conditions to their northern neighbours.

Morning

Synopsis: A shear line is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Sunny at first, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers during the late afternoon.

Night

Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with occasional brief scattered light showers.

