Members of the public are reminded that there will be a Saturday clinic, today, Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), this move is specifically to allow persons to access immunizations.

Clinics will be held each Saturday in the month of May to bring children up to date with their vaccinations.