HPV vaccine available in single-dose schedule Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reminding the public that the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine is now available in a one-dose schedule.

The HPV vaccine reduces the incidence of cervical cancer, which is the third most common cause of death from cancer in females in Barbados, and also protects males against warts and certain cancers caused by HPV.

This vaccine, while not mandatory in Barbados, is administered to children from nine years old with the consent of a parent or guardian, through to age 20. This is done since the risk of HPV infection is considered high among the adolescent and young adult population.

The vaccine is usually offered as one of the vaccines for children at the 11+ stage. The HPV vaccine is administered at all polyclinics at no charge to the public. It may also be accessed in the private healthcare sector, through some paediatricians and general practitioners.