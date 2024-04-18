Weather Report: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Thursday Apr 18

Ridge pattern dominant across the island.

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the eastern Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the region. Fair to partly cloudy skies and a few showers are forecast. Meanwhile across the Leewards as northern Windwards, more cloudiness and shower activity is likely as moisture and instability in the vicinity of the surface to low-level trough to the northeast of the region will affect the area. 

In the upper levels, across the southern section of the region, an influx of upper-level clouds will continue to increase as the day progresses. 

However, haze concentrations will begin to gradually increase.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

