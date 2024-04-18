Weather Report: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, the eastern Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature across Barbados and the region. Fair to partly cloudy skies and a few showers are forecast. Meanwhile across the Leewards as northern Windwards, more cloudiness and shower activity is likely as moisture and instability in the vicinity of the surface to low-level trough to the northeast of the region will affect the area.

In the upper levels, across the southern section of the region, an influx of upper-level clouds will continue to increase as the day progresses.

However, haze concentrations will begin to gradually increase.

Morning

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny.

Night

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.