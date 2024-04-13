Weather Report: Cloudy with scattered light showers Loop Barbados

Here is the weather forecast for today, Saturday, April 13, 2024.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services, today, as the surface to low-level confluent pattern gradually pushes westward over the Caribbean Sea, Barbados, and the island chain may see a brief improvement in weather conditions. However, a weak low-level trough will begin to affect the Leewards, increasing low-level instability once again.

Morning

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with scattered light showers.

Night

Synopsis: Weak surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.