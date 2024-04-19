UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League Loop Barbados

Reigning Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League champions Weymouth Wales and title contenders the University of the West Indies (UWI) Blackbirds continued their entertaining pursuit for league supremacy last night at the BFA Wildey Turf.

Both clubs won their respective matches, but in contrasting fashion.

Weymouth Wales defeated Deacons FC 5-0 in the opening encounter, while UWI left it late, on their way to a 2-1 victory over Brittons Hill FC.

The Carrington Village unit made lightwork of their opponents and returned to the top of the league table.

Two goals from senior national fullback Andre Applewhaite, in the 13th and 82nd minutes spearheaded the Wales attack.

Weymouth Wales midfielder Elijah Downey

Jaheim Neblett scored his first goal of the season in the 30th minute, midfield maestro Elijah Downey added another goal in the 68th minute, and Vincentian international Jonte Jones completed the goal feast in the 77th minute.

The Blackbirds regained top spot after their result. The Cave Hill representatives are on 29 points from 11 matches, three more than Wales, but most importantly, the Blackbirds are still undefeated.

Jaron Oughterson sent UWI ahead against his former team in the 20th minute, but Brittons Hill talisman Rommel Bynoe equalized in the 26th minute.

When a draw seemed imminent, Tyrel Waldrond snatched the win with the final attack of the game, leaving the Brittons Hill contingent disappointed and just three points above the relegation zone.