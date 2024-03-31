UPDATE: Flash flash watch discontinued Loop Barbados

[UPDATE: 4 pm]

Rainfall accumulations of 20mm to 30mm were recorded across the island throughout the morning and into the early afternoon during localised moderate to heavy showers.

The threat of flash-flooding has diminished, therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services has discontinued the Flash-Flood Watch.

[Original published: Saturday, March 30 at 12:36 pm]

Flooding likely in low-lying areas

A flash flood watch has been issued for Barbados .

Maximum rainfall accumulations of 15.0 to 50.0 mm in light to heavy showers are anticipated across the island due to localised activity.

The Barbados Meteorological Services reports that excessive rainfall today, Saturday, March 30, could generate flooding across low-lying areas in Barbados. These conditions are predicted to continue through the late morning to afternoon with an improvement by this evening.

Possible Impacts:

There is a medium possibility of significant flooding which may result in runoff from higher elevations.Soil erosion on exposed or scarred land surfaces.Water settlements on roads and fields at the foot of hills and coastal roads.Adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.).

Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.