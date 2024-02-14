Mark Brathwaite wanted by police for questioning Loop Barbados

Mark Hayden Brathwaite is being advised to present himself to The Barbados Police Service (TBPS).

The 49-year-old also known as ‘Black Mark’ is wanted for questioning in connection with criminal matters.

Brathwaite, whose last known address is Cox Hill, Church Village, Saint Philip is approximately five feet eight inches (5’ 8”) tall, of dark complexion and has a muscular built.

He can present himself to the District ‘B’ Police Station, Boarded Hall, Saint George or the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

TBPS is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brathwaite. Any person, who may know his whereabouts, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at telephone numbers 416-8200/8201, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.