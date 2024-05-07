Former GAIA security officer, retired corporal “Willie” passes away Loop Barbados

Former security officer at GAIA Inc. and retired corporal of the Barbados Defense Force (BDF), William Orlando Herbert has passed away.

Herbert, affectionately known as “John” or “Willie” died at age 58.

He was the son of the late Ezekiel and Etherline Herbert, loving father of Akelia and Shawayne Herbert, and Sharika Burke, and loving grand-father of Kaliya Sellman, Da’mari Downes, and Keshay Herbert-Morris. He was also the cherished brother of Clarina and Sylvia Green, Ernesta Blackman, Ulise Morris, Deighton Glenville, Winston and Henderson Herbert, the late Levi, Lydia, Maria and Euriline Herbert.

Herbert was also the dear friend of Jeffrey, Orville, Eversley, Robert, Mark, Bentley, Aggie, the Leacock family, management and staff at GAIA Inc, and the Barbados Defense Force.

The viewing of the late William Orlando Herbert takes place at the Main Guard House and Clock Tower, Garrison, St Michael this Thursday, May 9, 2024, from 4pm until 6pm.

His funeral takes place on Friday, May 10, at the St Andrew Parish Church, where relatives and friends are asked to meet at 3:30pm.