Reverend Martel Farley passes Loop Barbados

Reverend Martel Athelstan Farley has passed away.

Farley was the former District Superintendant of the Church of the Nazerene, faithful leader of the DARE group, chairman of the Bible Society, member of the Prison Ministries Associations, and other organizations within the Christian community. He was also a former teacher of the St Giles Primary School.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Beverley Farley, daughter and son, Deanne Farley-McDonald and Ronnellon Farley, and grand-children Ioakim and Zephan McDonald.

Farley, formerly of Woodbourne Park, St Philip, was the son of the late Muriel Farley-Gibson and Cleophas Catwell, brother of Vincent Farley, Dr Patricia Saul, Edwin and Althea Gibson, Robin and Barbara Catwell, and the late Matthew Farley, uncle of Debbie, Jevon, Dwight, Raphael, Dayna, Andre, Zakiya, Zalika, Machelle and 15 others. He was also related to the Farley, Garnes, Waltress, Nicholls, Catwell and Squires families.

His service of praise and thanksgiving takes place next Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 9:00 am at the Western Light Church of the Nazerene, Oxnords, St James.