Two staff members uninjured after aggravated burglary Loop Barbados

Police are carrying out investigations into a report of an aggravated burglary at a KFC restaurant, Sheraton Mall, Christ Church.

The incident occurred about 8:30 pm last night, Tuesday, April 10, 2024.

Police Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media, the manager and cashier were in the office area where the safe is located, when an unknown man wearing a mask entered the establishment. He reportedly held up the manager and the cashier demanding they open the safe as well as to hand over money.

The perp took an undisclosed sum of money and left the building as he entered. No one was injured during the incident, neither were shots fired.

Investigations by the Barbados Police Service are continuing into this matter.

To this end, a witness appeal has been issued. Police have indicated that anyone who can provide any information that can assist with these investigations is asked to call the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest Police Station.