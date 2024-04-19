Three Barbadians and one Venezuelan facing multiple drug charges Loop Barbados

Three Barbadian men and one Venezuelan are facing multiple drug charges after being intercepted on a vessel whilst about 18 nautical miles south west of South Point, Barbados, which is within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

A search was conducted of the vessel and a number of packages containing a vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis, weighting 609.1 kilogram and a number packages containing a white substance suspected to be cocaine weighting 68.15 kilograms were found. The total value is $8,280,300.00 BBD.

The Narcotics Unit of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) hsve carried out investigations involving these three Barbadians and a Venezuelan.

They are: Christopher Johnson, 41 years of Bannister Land, Martindale Road Saint Michael who was the captain of the vessel, Roland Coward, 42 years of Salters Land, St George, Zico Graham, 34 years of Simmons Land, Rendezvous, Christ Church and Wilmer Hueto 33 years a Venezuelan National.

They have been jointly arrested and charged for Possession of Cocaine, Possession with intent to supply and Trafficking Cocaine. Possession of Cannabis and Trafficking in Cannabis and Possession with intent to supply cannabis.

They appeared before Magistrate Ms. Carolyn Ward-Sargeant at the District ‘B’ Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 18, 2024, and have been remanded to Dodds Prison and are scheduled to reappear on Thursday, May 2, 2024.