Students encouraged to enter FCCA essay competition Loop Barbados

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Member Lines is inviting Barbadian students to participate in its 2024 Foundation Children’s Essay Contest.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.’s (BTMI) Chief Product Development Officer, Marsha Alleyne, said the essay competition falls in line with her organisation’s efforts to engage school children in learning and sharing their ideas about the tourism sector.

“These essay competitions are very vital to help us to understand what the youth are thinking, and also to ensure that we create spaces for them within our industry because they are the future of the tourism industry in Barbados,” Ms Alleyne stated.

The FCCA’s contest has two categories. There is a junior division for children ages 12 and under (contestant may not have passed his/her 13th birthday by September 26, 2024), and a senior division for children 13 to 16 years (contestant may not have passed his/her 17th birthday by September 26, 2024).

The competition will be conducted in two rounds. For the first round, interested students should submit to the BTMI a 500-word essay, written in English, on this year’s topic ‘How Can My Country And Cruise Lines Work Together For More Sustainable Cruise Calls’. The BTMI will review the entries and award the top three submission prizes. Round two involves the essays from first-place winners of the local leg being submitted to the finals of the FCCA’s contest.

Entries should be submitted by 4:30 PM on Friday, July 5, 2024, through the respective schools, to the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., 2nd Floor, One Barbados Place, Warrens, St Michael.

For the local end of the competition, the BTMI will award first-place winners a cruise voucher for two. Second-place winners will be awarded a staycation for two and the prize for third place is a day pass for two. These prizes apply to both categories.

The FCCA will award first, second, and third place winners and their respective schools from each category as follows:

• 1st Place: Student – Laptop Student’s School – US $3,000

• 2nd Place: Student – Touchscreen device Student’s School – US $1,500

• 3rd Place: Student – Smartphone Student’s School – US $1,000

The FCCA will notify all winners by Friday, September 13, 2024.

Persons are encouraged to visit https://gisbarbados.gov.bb/download/fcca-childrens-essay-contest-submission-form-guidelines-regulations/ for more information, including the essay contest guidelines and the application.