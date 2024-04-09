Spice brought all the heat to Rise Dancehall Loop Barbados

Jamaican dancehall queen Spice ruled the show at the recently held Rise Dancehall. The newest show added to the Rise brand, could easily have been renamed Spice and Company as the consummate entertainer left the crowd begging for more.

Held at the expansive grounds of the National Botanical Gardens on Saturday night, the event attracted throngs of dancehall fans and they would attest that they were not disappointed.

From the time the blue-haired voluptuous queen hit the stage, bedazzled in a stunning Lauren Austin custom-made costume to match her tresses, screams emanated from the massive audience. Phones were whipped out and patrons surged closer to the fence for a better vantage point of the talented performer. With a cadre of blue-clad nimble dancers accompanying her, Spice proved why she could still rightfully lay claim to the Queen of the Dancehall crown.

From props which included poles, bed linens for her Sheet hit and pictures of still-incarcerated World Boss Kartel during her performances of Rampin’ Shop and Conjugal Visit, Spice thrilled those present with a high energy set. Audience members sang along word for word and when they appealed for her to join them, Spice did not hesitate in getting close and personal, at one point leaving the stage to gyrate on the fence, as male helpers elevated her so she could interface intimately with her fans. At one point, the Grammy-nominated artiste chided the producers for the height of the fence which limited her interaction with her adoring fans.

The invitation for female patrons to join her on the stage was a call that was quickly answered. As three brave ladies seized the opportunity to showcase their dance skills another trio attempted to commandeer the crowd in Spice-like fashion, drawing screams of encouragement from the audience. These only further endeared fans to the charismatic artiste, who was intent on pleasing her ‘besties’ on the night.

Her extensive set included a plethora of her hits, spanning her over twenty-year-long career. Expressing her love for Barbados and her true fans, Spice took a moment out to thank those who supported her from her humble beginnings.

“There are some people who just support me from seeing me on Love and Hip Hop. There are a next set of people who just support me through the things that go on with me but there are some real, real, people who have supported me from 2003. There are some real Spice fans who knew me…from when I had one pair of shoes,” she said on the night.

Spice performed some of her earlier hits like Jim Screechy, much to the delight of her dedicated fans and took it full circle, delivering some of her newer hits like Go Down Deh, her collab with Sean Paul.

Fellow Jamaican headliner Dexta Daps also delivered on the night, although Spice was a tough act to follow. He was a major hit with the female patrons, who could not seem to get enough of No Underwear crooner. His removal of his jacket, which he willingly threw into the general section of the audience, resulted in a battle of wills as two female patrons ensued in a temporary tug-of-war to gain possession of the coveted piece of apparel. During his set, Dexta was joined by ‘Cool Runnings’ fellow Jamaican artiste Qyor and the pair teamed up, delivering Holiday and Be High.

Earlier in the evening young Jamaican artiste RajahWild also performed, receiving more of an animated response from the audience with his more popular hit Wild Out. Local artiste LRG opened the show and a deejay line-up which included Legacy Team, Biggest and A.O.N Skillz, Indian and Chris Gayle, Mikey Dread and Shaddy and Fullklipp Entertainment ensured the vibes flowed throughout the five hour-long show.