Spice brought all the heat to Rise Dancehall Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Spice brought all the heat to Rise Dancehall Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Jamaican dancehall queen Spice ruled the show at the recently held Rise Dancehall. The newest show added to the Rise brand, could easily have been renamed Spice and Company as the consummate entertainer left the crowd begging for more.

Held at the