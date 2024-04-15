Spencer Building remains closed Loop Barbados

Members of the public are advised that the Spencer Building, at Webster’s Business Park, Wildey, St. Michael, remains closed today, Tuesday, April 16. The building houses the Solicitor General’s Chambers and the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel.

Members of the public are asked to contact the Solicitor General’s Chambers at [email protected] or 535-0400; and the Office of the Chief Parliamentary Counsel at 535-0409 or [email protected] in the interim.

The departments are expected to reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, April 17.