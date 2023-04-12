Search on for alleged shooter who reportedly walked away with children Loop Barbados

A manhunt is on for an alleged male shooter who left a man with gunshot injuries for dead at the National Botanical Gardens.

Police Public Information Officer, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss told the media in a release this evening that the shooting incident reportedly occurred just after midday in broad daylight today.

The details given were that today, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, about 12:50 pm, a 30-year-old man reported that he was shot in his stomach by another man whilst at the Botanical Gardens, St Michael, in an area located near The Combermere School in Waterford.

The injured victim was taken for emergency medical care and is undergoing surgery. Police say that he was said to be critical but stable when transported from the scene.

Police shared that the alleged perpetrator reportedly walked away from the scene in the company of a female and three children. Investigations are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or have any knowledge of this incident to contact the District A Police Station at 430-7242, Police Emergency at 211 or any Police Station. All information is confidential.