CCB continues open days at government day nurseries Loop Barbados

Open days at government day nurseries operated by the Child Care Board (CCB) will continue next week, May 21 to 24, as part of the activities to mark Child Month 2024.

Parents/guardians and other interested persons may visit the following nurseries: Marion Hall, Sayes Court, London Bourne, Geoffrey Morris, and Colleton.

The activities at these five nurseries may be observed from 10:00 AM to noon and from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Child Month is being held under the theme Our Children: Building Hope and Resilience for Tomorrow.