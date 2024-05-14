CCB continues open days at government day nurseries Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
CCB continues open days at government day nurseries Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Johno’s Skate Bus ups his reach

EXTW24 live firing session this Wednesday

Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home

Water tender ablaze in St Helens fire

Inside the Sport: The BFA Executive, players and positions

Fire Fete set Ilaro Court ablaze with a spectacular show

UPDATE: Ninth road fatality from 8th fatal accident recorded

6.4 earthquake startles residents on Mexico-Guatemala border

Child Care Board hiring additional staff to aid children

Bounty Killer opens up about major surgery, recovery journey

Tuesday May 14

27°C
Barbados News

The activities at these five nurseries may be observed from 10:00 AMto noon and from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Open days at government day nurseries operated by the Child Care Board (CCB) will continue next week, May 21 to 24, as part of the activities to mark Child Month 2024.

Parents/guardians and other interested persons may visit the following nurseries: Marion Hall, Sayes Court, London Bourne, Geoffrey Morris, and Colleton.

The activities at these five nurseries may be observed from 10:00 AM to noon and from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. Child Month is being held under the theme Our Children: Building Hope and Resilience for Tomorrow.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Samsung aims to collect 14K tons of e-waste in Latin America, C’bean

World News

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers’ bus overturns in Florida

Barbados News

EXTW24 conducts two shooter simulation exercises at Hilton

More From

Barbados News

Water tender ablaze in St Helens fire

Acting Chief Fire Officer at the scene

Barbados News

Silver Hill man gunned down outside his home

See also

Police investigations ongoing

Community

Johno’s Skate Bus ups his reach

New resource provides a mobile shopping experience with a difference while giving back to the community

Barbados News

Barbadian fashion designer wins regional competition

The Blac Flamingo Apparel owner, Rhea Cummins-Jordan was adjudged the best entry in the fashion design category.

Barbados News

Culture Reset registration closed due to overwhelming response

“Due to the overwhelming response we’ve received, registration is now closed.”

Barbados News

Cayman Airways to end direct service to Barbados on July 3, 2024

The service will be initially reduced to once weekly after Friday, May 17, 2024.