Government working to improve response to vulnerable persons in crisis Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology is working with other government agencies to better respond to the vulnerable, especially during a crisis.

This was revealed by Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science, and Technology, Marsha Caddle, as she addressed a Women, Peace, and Security Senior Leaders Forum held yesterday at the headquarters of the Barbados Defence Force, St Ann’s Fort, The Garrison.

Caddle said peace building and peace keeping were related to how security was established and how governments responded to vulnerability, noting that her ministry was working across ministries and agencies that were in a position to strengthen gender-sensitive responses during crises.

She said this could be achieved by mapping vulnerabilities using data and technologies and developing systems that allowed agencies to know where the vulnerable are located during crises.

“So, what we are working on is using data that we gathered from the census, data that we gathered from the Coastal Zone Management Unit, [and] from the Lands and Surveys Department, who, through their Building ID project were able to assign a building identifier to different kinds of buildings.”

“We’re also able through our Digital ID project to be able to put all that information together to understand exactly what groups of people are vulnerable; which groups of people are more vulnerable during crises and insecurity; and importantly, how can we find those people; [and] how can we deliver essential goods and services to those people during a crisis,” Caddle stated.

The Minister further disclosed that her ministry was also developing technology that allowed citizens to send alerts for help in times of crisis.

“And so, we believe that through this kind of technology, people who have specific needs, whether related to health interventions like pre-natal care in the middle of a conflict or crisis, or emergency, or whether it is the care of children or shelter, we believe that this kind of technology allows citizens to send across various categories [and] puts us in a better position to support how we respond to women, men, and families in conflict,” she noted.

She said her ministry was also working with The Barbados Police Service to strengthen its use of technology to improve its response to domestic and intimate partner violence and expressed the hope for the creation of a digital court in the future.

Caddle pointed out that it was important to have sensitive data remain anonymous and stressed that adherence to the data protection policy was critical, as well as the ability to use AI technology effectively.

Other areas highlighted included ways of improving cyber security and promoting STEM education, the arts, and gender equality, with respect to peace and security.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).