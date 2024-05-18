Caribbean needs to remain a Zone of Peace Loop Barbados

Recognising the political unrest in Haiti, the land dispute in Guyana, and the rising homicide cases nationally in various territories, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants the Caribbean remain a Zone of Peace.

In the face of devastation, destruction and war in major countries around the globe, Barbados’ leader said that she could not deliver her remarks at the closing ceremony of Tradewinds 24 without touching on this topic.

She asserted:

“With a world that is torn in Africa with conflict, torn in Europe with conflict, torn in the Middle East with conflict, we in the Americas have a solemn obligation to work beyond the call of duty to ensure that we remain a Zone of Peace.”

Prime Minister Mottley said that a year ago, the Caribbean was not in this state. But now, “We stand on the precipice of great and grave danger if it is not handled appropriately.

“I do not think I need to repeat the commitment of CARICOM’s leaders to the Caribbean remaining a Zone of Peace. That is our absolute and utter commitment. But remaining a Zone of Peace requires much more than just saying it. It requires our actions to reflect it. It requires being responsible with our words, such that circumstances do not get out of hand and go beyond our control. It requires equally a recognition that people will understand that this will not result in good for anyone.”

And she reiterated the demand on CARICOM to continuously and consistently work hard to safeguard this region.

“We will therefore continue to work as hard as we must to avert those risks becoming realities. In February and March this year the Heads of Government in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) met literally four, five times a week for almost a month to ensure that our efforts were very clear at being able to root what is needed in Haiti to ensure the transition back to normal governance for the benefit of the people pf Haiti who continue to be exposed simply, to too much instability.”

To put the effect of gang crime in Haiti in perspective, she added, “More people lost their lives in Haiti in the month of January than lost their lives in Ukraine. That should cause everyone to pause.”

Then as it pertains to Guyana and Venezuela in the South, she stressed, “The Treaty of Argyle, achieved with great, great, great difficulty, must be maintained at all costs.

“The temptation of domestic ratcheting up for wanting of a better phrase in the hope of electoral victories ought not to destabilise a region that values it being a Zone of Peace.”