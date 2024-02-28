School closure less than 24 hours before air quality test Loop Barbados

Air quality tests were to be conducted at The Lester Vaughan School while face-to-face classes are in session for the most accurate readings, but now those tests may be up in the air.

One day before the tests were to ensue, the secondary school located in Cane Garden, St Thomas, has been forced to close its doors once more.

Late Sunday evening, February 25, staff, students and parents of students were informed that the smoke tests were completed over the weekend and the next phase was air quality testing. They were then told the school plant would reopen on Monday, February 26, after the midterm holiday and after some days of online classes.

The letter issued by Acting Principal Suzette Holder on Sunday stated:

“The Board of Management was informed by RG Plumbing Services (the company hired to conduct the smoke tests and the remediation) that they have completed all the remediation required.

They are satisfied that the remediation done has sealed all identified breaches and that a retest on the sewer system (final smoke test were done on Friday evening and Saturday morning) showed no evidence of breaches.

To this end, the Chief Education Officer has informed us that the school will reopen tomorrow Monday 26 February 2024.”

Air Quality Testing shared with parents

Holder went on to share that the Chairman has also informed that the Environmental Comfort & Safety Solutions Limited (ECSS) has been booked to conduct an air quality test on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 commencing at 9:30am.

Holder said that Mr Weekes of ECSS indicated that “to get a good quality test, students and teachers should be present.”

However, The Lester Vaughan School plant is now closed and classes are to resume in the Google Classroom from February 28 until further notice.