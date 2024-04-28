Sanitation Service Authority closed this Wednesday, May 1 Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
“We will be doing house-to-house collections on April 29, throughout Barbados but on May 1, all of our departments will be closed…”

Rosemary Forde

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Santitation Service Authority (SSA) is advising the public that it will be closed this Wednesday, May 1.

Sanitation Service Authority Communications Specialist, Carl Alff Padmore made the announcement to media recently. However, he stated that the Authority will be doing house-to-house collections on Monday, April 29.

“In light of the fact that they are two bank holidays falling close behind each other, which is Heroes’ Day on April 28, which will be celebrated on April 29 and then the May Day celebrations which is on May 1, the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) wishes to inform the public that we will be doing house-to-house collections on April 29, throughout Barbados but on May 1, all of our departments will be closed, this includes cemetaries as well.”

“So the cemetaries will be closed on April 29 and May 1. Household collections will be done only on April 29,” Padmore further announced.

He added:

“We take this opportunity from the Sanitation Service Authority to wish all Barbadians a blessed Heroes’ Day and a productive May Day celebration.”

