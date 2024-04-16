Sagicor recognizes top employees Loop Barbados

Sagicor team members were recognised for their outstanding work, and commitment to excellence during the insurance and financial solutions provider’s awards ceremony held recently.

The annual awards ceremony which took place at the Frank Collymore Hall, on Saturday, March 9, under the theme “We Are the BRAVE Ones”, brought together employees from Sagicor Life, Sagicor General, and for the first time Sagicor Bank, to applaud and celebrate those nominees who went above and beyond throughout 2023.

“In the symphony of triumph, employees who embody this acronym (Boldness, Reflection, Accountability, Vision, and unwavering Execution (BRAVE), are the virtuosos, orchestrating harmony amidst challenges”, said Executive Vice President and General Managerof Sagicor Life Inc, Paul Inniss.

“Their boldness propels them beyond comfort zones, turning obstacles into steppingstones. Reflection fuels continuous improvement, as they learn from each experience, adapting and evolving. Accountability is their compass, guiding actions and fostering a culture of responsibility. With vision as their guiding star, they navigate the journey with purpose, seeing opportunities where others see obstacles”, he stated while delivering brief remarks on the night.

Recognised for seeing those opportunities in 2023, were the Spirit Employee of the Year Award winners, Roseann Morris for Sagicor General Insurance, Kevon Delaney for Sagicor Life Insurance, and Romario Renee, the inaugural winner for Sagicor Bank Barbados. While taking home the title of Spirit Manager of the Year, were Sherida Henry for Sagicor General, Calvin Husbands for Sagicor Life, and inaugural Sagicor Bank Barbados recipient, Shalla Brathwaite.

The top individual sales award of the night, the coveted President’s Trophy, was awarded to Sophia Howard from the Headley Agency, while the title of Leading Agency (Life Insurance) of the Year went to the Alleyne Agency, with the King Agency copping the title of Leading Agency (General Insurance) of the Year.

Howard also took home two other top sales awards, the Anthony Kennedy Leading Producer Case Count, and D.W. Allan Leading Producer Production awards, while Tremayne Austin of the Austin Unit, Griffith Team was awarded the title of Most Improved Advisor for 2023.

Mortgage Officer, Adrian Gittens; Lead Technical Support Specialist, Anderson Bowen; Customer Service Representative, Ashley Jackman; and Accountant, Nadia Haynes, were recognised for their significant contributions to various areas of the business, each receiving the award for Contributor of the Year from Sagicor Life. Four individuals from the Customer Experience team at Sagicor General also received the Contributor of the Year Award for Sagicor General, these being Kerrie Bruce; Chamay Forde; Dawn Alleyne; and Shyann Baboolal-Best. Winning the inaugural Contributor of the Year Award for Sagicor Bank Barbados, was Client Experience Expert, Tracie Applewhaite.

Special tributes were also dedicated to two long-standing members of the company, who will soon be retiring, Vice President of Individual Life Administration, Raoul Williams, and Harriet Walcott, Assistant Vice President of Applications. Of the major administrative award winners, four were selected to head the Sagicor Group Annual Awards taking place this year in Trinidad on Saturday, May 18.

The Barbados representatives for the Group Awards in the respective categories are, Contributor of the Year, Adrian Gittens; Pioneer of the Year, Brizane Best; Sagicorian Employee the Year, Roseann Morris; and Sagicorian Manager of the Year, Calvin Husbands, who will all be hoping to top their group counterparts in a few months.

Taking home the most coveted sales awards on the night, was Sophia Howard of the Headley Agency, who was the recipient of the President’s Trophy, the Anthony Kennedy Award for the Leading Producer – Case Count, and the D.W. Allan Award for the Leading Producer – Production. Here she receives her award from Vice President – Barbados Sales, Gay Griffith. (Source: Sagicor Inc.)

Digital Multimedia Officer, Kevon Delaney (right) took home the Spirit Employee of the year award for Sagicor Life Inc, which was presented by last year’s recipient, Faith McGeary. (Photo credit: Sagicor Inc.)

The Spirit Employee of the year award for Sagicor General Insurance, went to Roseann Morris (right), who accepted her award from last year’s winner, Shelly-Ann Smith. (Photo credit: Sagicor Inc.)

The awards showcase took place on the same weekend when Sagicor Bank Barbados Limited celebrated one year in the market, therefore, it was a night that featured several inaugural recipients of awards. Here, Romario Renee receives the inaugural Sagicor Bank Spirit Employee of the Year award from Sagicor Bank CEO, George Thomas. (Photo credit: Sagicor Inc.)

SOURCE: Sagicor Inc.