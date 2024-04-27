Police Service gives tips for persons attending events this weekend Loop Barbados

Persons who will be attending entertainment activities this weekend are encouraged to follow the below tips, provided by The Barbados Police Service, to help them stay in control while enjoying a party or night out.

Here are the tips:

Do not feel pressured to drink alcohol; it is okay to say no. Not drinking alcohol is an option.Drinking alcohol impairs one’s ability to make good decisions.If you drink, do so in moderation and never leave your drink unattended.Do not drink and drive, always have a sober designated driver.Drinking and driving may result in accidents that can be fatal.Do not let anyone bring you a drink.To avoid having your drinks spiked, buy your own drinks and watch the bartender make or open them.If you think your drink was tampered with, let someone know and immediately seek medical attention.Be cautious with strangers and do not accept drinks from them.Be aware of your surroundings.Never mix alcohol with other drugs.