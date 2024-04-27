BCC early application period closes on Tuesday Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
BCC early application period closes on Tuesday Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Weymouth Wales extend lead in the BFA Premier League

Reggae artistes arrive ahead of Barbados Reggae Weekend

Kickstart Rush close the gap at the top of the BFA Premier League

Sol Black Rock reopens

Government remains committed to preserving Barbados’ cultural heritage

Weymouth Wales ends UWI’s unbeaten run in the BFA Premier League

Barbados Reggae Weekend promises something for everyone

UWI’s unbeaten run continues in the BFA Premier League

Empire earn important win in BFA Premier League

All Aboard! Over 25 receive Landship Teachers’ Certification

Sunday Apr 28

25°C
Barbados News

Persons submitting applications after Tuesday, April 30 will incur a late fee of $60.

Rosemary Forde

11 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Members of the public applying for programmes at the Barbados Community College (BCC) are advised that the deadline for early applications is Tuesday, April 30.

While the application period remains open until Thursday, May 30, persons submitting applications after April 30 will incur a late fee of $60.

BCC encourages individuals who have not paid the application fee to do so in order to complete the process. 

Interested persons may visit www.bcc.edu.bb/apply for more information and guidance on completing the application form.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Caribbean Music Festival promises to bring diversity

Barbados News

BCC early application period closes on Tuesday

Sport

Weymouth Wales extend lead in the BFA Premier League

More From

Barbados News

Parkinson Memorial receives much needed donation of water station

Great Pacific and the Barbados Diabetes Foundation have collaborated to sponsor a Hydrate Caribbean water station to Parkinson Memorial.

Barbados News

See also

St Philip man dies following apparent hit-and-run

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Anderson Benedict Graham, of Long Bay Village Road, St Philip.

Barbados News

Crime Prevention Officer: Be aware of your surroundings!

“As you patronise the various entertainment events, I urge you to be proactive and implement these simple, yet effective security practices.”

Sport

Weymouth Wales extend lead in the BFA Premier League

Wales defeated Empire and Brittons Hill blanked Paradise 3-0 in the recent round of matches in the BFA Premier League.

Barbados News

Barbados launches new 24-hour mental health hotline

Lifeline Barbados, which can be accessed by dialing 536-4500, has received over 300 calls from persons seeking help.

Barbados News

British Airways celebrate 70 years of connectivity to Barbados

British Airways’ 70 years of service to Barbados, began on April 1, 1954.