BCC early application period closes on Tuesday Loop Barbados

Members of the public applying for programmes at the Barbados Community College (BCC) are advised that the deadline for early applications is Tuesday, April 30.

While the application period remains open until Thursday, May 30, persons submitting applications after April 30 will incur a late fee of $60.

BCC encourages individuals who have not paid the application fee to do so in order to complete the process.

Interested persons may visit www.bcc.edu.bb/apply for more information and guidance on completing the application form.