Retired station sargeant Stanton Davis passes Loop Barbados

Retired Station Sargeant #624 of the former Royal Barbados Police Force (RBFF), Stanton Ricardo Davis has passed away.

Davis, also known as “Billy Davis”, formerly of Lot 35, Gibbons Terrace, Christ Church has passed away at age 84.

He was the husband of the late Noreen Davis, father of Brian and Alan Davis and Gail Marks, and grand-father of Alannis and Alainna Davis. He was also the brother of Vonly, Philmore and Charles Davis, Zorine, Raja and the late Carl Davis, uncle of Lisa, Russell, Stuart, Ryan, Olivia and Leona Davis, Nesha and Shane Raja, Jason Haynes and Andrew, Pat, and Stephen Boyce.

Davis will be missed by close friends Robert Duke, Margaretta Francis Spencer, the Gibbons community and many more.

Relatives and friends can visit the chapel of Lyndhurst Funeral Home, Passage Road, St Michael to reflect on memories, this Wednesday, April 24, 2024 between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

The funeral of the late Stanton Ricardo Davis takes placd on Thursday, April 25, at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Bay Street, St Michael, at 10:00 AM.