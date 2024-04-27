Digicel Barbados promotes inclusivity in new visual ads Loop Barbados

Digicel Barbados believes it is important to represent all members of the community through their advertising.

Digicel Barbados proudly announces it’s commitment to Limb Loss Awareness during the month of April by launching a groundbreaking advertising campaign that celebrates inclusivity.

As part of this initiative, Digicel Barbados is featuring individuals affected by limb loss in their advertisements, showcasing the beauty of diversity and the strength of those who have overcome adversity.

Barbados has been dubbed ‘the amputation capital of the world’ and to raise awareness and promote acceptance, Digicel Barbados believes it is important to represent all members of the community through their advertising. By partnering with Susan Watts, a local certified prosthetist, the company has featured individuals with limb loss, aiming to challenge stereotypes and foster a more inclusive society.

See ad below:

CEO of Digicel Barbados, Natalie Abrahams, mentioned:

“We stand alongside the limb loss community during this month. At Digicel, we believe in the power of representation and inclusivity. By featuring amputees in our ads, we hope to inspire others and promote acceptance of all individuals, regardless of their abilities.”

Being every Bajan’s favourite network, this campaign reflected the company’s ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its operations. Through initiatives like this, Digicel Barbados aims to represent every Bajan by creating a society where everyone feels valued and respected.

Throughout the month of April and beyond, Digicel Barbados encourages everyone to join them in supporting Limb Loss Awareness, by recognising the experiences and achievements of individuals living with limb loss and by promoting inclusivity and acceptance for all.

For more information about Digicel Barbados and their advertising campaign, please visit our website at www.digicelgroup.com or follow along on social media on @digicelbarbados.

SOURCE: Digicel Barbados (PR).