Recycling Centre fire ‘did not impact’ Lester Vaughan School Loop Barbados

School will open at The Lester Vaughan School in Cane Garden, St Thomas as usual today, May 6, 2024, despite nearby fire over the weekend.

The B’s Recycling Centre had yet another fire on the premises which roared for almost nine hours until it was extinguished by the Barbados Fire Service (BFS).

Against this backdrop, with some students, parents and staff concerned after the blaze, a letter was issued to parents and guardians from the Principal of the Lester Vaughan School to give the assurance that the school plant was not impacted by the recent fire at the nearby recycling plant.

According to the Ministry of Education Communications Consultant, the letter indicated that the school’s night security officer, who was on location, reported no evidence of smoke on the school grounds.

Related Article

Principal Suzette Holder, gave the reassurance that the school was clean and remained a safe, healthy space for teaching and learning, and can facilitate regular activities can continue.

But guardians were also told if there are any questions or concerns, they should not hesitate to contact the school.