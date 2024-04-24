Public urged to dispose of garbage correctly Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) is urging the public to dispose of their garbage, especially bottles, into the bins provided across Barbados.

Addressing the public on social media, on Monday, April 22, the MTW identified plastic bottles as the main cause of blocked drains on the island.

“Improper disposal of plastic bottles continues to be one of the main causes of blocked drains on the island,” the MTW disclosed.

The Ministry also shared images of a manhole located in Tudor Bridge, St Michael which was blocked due to improperly disposed plastic bottles.

MTW Drainage Division clears drain in Tudor Bridge, St Michael.

“A team from the Drainage Division recently cleared the manholes and drains on Tudor Bridge. Here, improperly disposed plastic bottles ‘found’ their way into a manhole.”

MTW further urged the public to dispose of their garbage,”including bottles”, into a bin.

“The Drainage Division encourages everyone to throw their garbage, including bottles, into a bin.”