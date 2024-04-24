Prime Minister gives update on Drax Hall land acquisition Loop Barbados

Prime Minister The Most Honourable Mia Mottley has announced that government will be taking a step back, as it relates to the planned compulsory acquisition at Drax Hall Plantation in St George.

Through the The Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act, government had been in the process of acquiring 50 acres of land for low and lower-middle-income housing, however, during a late-night address to the country, yesterday, Tuesday, April 23, 2024, Prime Minister Mottley stated that it was “appropiate for us to pause the acquisition to allow for greater conversation.”

“The Tenantries Freehold Purchase Act was enacted and dealt with by successive governments because we recognise the need for the government of Barbados, whoever that government is, to be able to make reparations for people whose ancestors were forced to live in some of the harshest conditions and who were deprived of all opportunities to be able to make the best for themselves and their families,” the Prime Minister stated.

“Government has expressed itself of wanting to be able to find a settlement that would be just for the people of St George and for the people of Barbados.”

She argued that while government wanted to find a settlement for the people of St George, and with extension the people of Barbados, government has never made a habit of expropiating land without payment.

“We have never made it a habit, nor am I aware of any example, where we have expropriated people’s land. When people have land that is the subject of compulsory acquisition, by law we are due to pay for it. At the same time, that does not preclude us from going aggressively to be able to pursue, both through our advocacy and as we are seeking to do in recent times, through our preparation through what are our legal options, with respect to being able to take action.”

Prime Minister Mottley also disclosed that government had taken part in recent talks with Mr Drax, however, she was “not happy” with the pace that these discussions had been going.

“We in fact met with Mr Drax some time ago. I am not happy with the pace at which these discussions have continued. But believe you me, we will, as we are required to do, pause, and listen to Bajans to understand what is really at stake here, recognising that we do not cut off our nose to spoil our face.”

“And what do I mean by that? That we should not deny ordinary Barbadians who are in need of housing, the opportunity to have housing, but at the same time, that we pursue with greater alacrity, the issue of reparations with Mr Drax and with respect to any other with whom there is a case and a chain of custody that we can justify,” she further stated.

The Prime Minister explained:

“So, we get the concept of reparations domestically, but also as we have been doing, internationally. The reality is that we have been at the forefront in making the call for reparations, against those who contributed to the decimation of this country and the lives of people while at the same time enriching themselves and building out the industrial revolution and that which has now become the climate crisis caused by the greenhouse gases and emissions coming from the industrial revolution. So, we get it.”

“Given the conversation, I believe that it is appropiate for us to pause the acquisition to allow for greater conversation to take place and also for us to be able to see where we are in terms of being able to get some kind of reasonable settlement with Mr Drax, recognising that in our conversations without prejuidice to anything else, he is aware that the government of Barbados feels strongly about this and would pursue these matters.”

Prime Minister Mottley further explained that even though a wrong had been perpetrated to us, it would be unjust to do the same.

“I hope that this explains matters to each and everyone, recognising that even though we believe that a wrong has been perpetrated to us, we were always thought as children that two wrongs don’t make a right, and those who sought to ignore the law, or who sought make the law and root it in immoral purposes cannot be our moral compass today as to how we act.”

She added:

“And that which was done in earnest to perpetuate the profits of a previous generation cannot now be the inclination for us to expropriate land in breach of the Constitution of Barbados. So, we will do what we have to do, but always recognise that as a country governed by the rule of law, that people have their rights safe in this country and can be justified in feeling confident that they are dealing with a serious country who does not act arbitrarily and capriciously.”

66 year old Drax stands to gain some £3 million (BDS$7.5 million) from the land purchase.