Prestigious boarding school set to open for Barbadian students Loop Barbados

Caribbean students will soon be able to attend one of the world’s leading educational institutions right here in the region.

The King’s College School’s (KCS) boarding house will be starting operations in the Bahamas in September 2025. Part of the Inspired Education Group, the school not only offers state-of-the-art facilities and technology but also a teaching staff dedicated to providing a world-class education to all students. KCS will provide students across the Caribbean and beyond the opportunity to compete at the highest levels on the global stage.

The boarding house, which will be called King’s Beach Lodge, will provide cutting-edge, purpose-built student facilities, with each student accommodation offering breathtaking sea views from one of the most stunning beaches in New Providence in the archipelago of The Bahamas.

King’s Beach Lodge is designed to ensure students can learn, live and thrive while away from home, in a comfortable and caring environment. Each bedroom has a study, relaxation area, and private bathroom, while the common areas include a communal cafeteria and high-specification gym with a panoramic beach terrace to create a vibrant community, where students can learn.

Inspired will also be offering scholarships to students, ensuring equity for all who want to get the highest standard of education available. Scholarships are offered in two categories: a full scholarship for those who don’t have the financial means, and between 5 per cent and 50 per cent of fees for families who may not be able to afford full tuition.

Nadim Nsouli, Founder, chairman, and CEO of Inspired, emphasized the commitment to providing students with an exceptional education experience. “Inspired schools worldwide are renowned for their exceptional approach to education, and we are committed to bringing this standard of premium education to The Bahamas. Our aim is to provide students with not just an education but an experience that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly evolving, globally connected world.”

Inspired has boarding schools in the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, and the Middle East. At King’s College School in The Bahamas, students across the globe will have access to the largest international community of learners in the world and will benefit from a unique learning experience in a relaxing and inspiring natural environment.

This expansion of KCS campus aligns with the vision of the Inspired Education Group to provide its students with diverse experiences and perspectives as well as the opportunity to forge lifelong connections with peers from across Inspired’s global family of schools. In addition to full-time students from across the whole archipelago of The Bahamas, the wider Caribbean, and from other parts of the world, the boarding house will also host exchange students coming from Inspired’s 110 premium schools worldwide, injecting the KCS community with unique vibrancy.

Matteo Rossetti, Founding Principal of King’s College School, The Bahamas, explains: “Our educational approach extends beyond traditional learning. We focus on fostering leadership qualities, critical thinking, and a holistic understanding of the world. This beachfront boarding school will be a hub for cultivating not just academic excellence but also leadership skills, preparing students to be the leaders of tomorrow.”

The KSC school represents a substantial investment in The Bahamas by Inspired, costing approximately US$13 million to build.

The beachfront boarding house will also offer its students a range of fitness and entertainment activities along with unique opportunities tied to its beachfront location. Activities such as scuba diving, snorkelling, marine science, conservation, and rowing in nearby Lake Cunningham will enrich students’ experiences. This consideration for the environment has been carried through the design of the building, which will have 180 solar panels to provide the boarding house with sustainable, renewable energy.

The boarding house reflects Inspired’s dedication to offering its students a unique life experience within the ecosystem of one of the most beautiful places on the planet.