Polyclinics to host open days next week Loop Barbados

Polyclinics across the island will host open days next week.

The open days will be hosted from Monday, April 22, to Wednesday, April 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

During the Open Days, members of the public will be invited to walk in to receive any childhood or adult vaccines for which they are eligible.

See schedule below:

Monday, April 24

Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St PeterWinston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St MichaelEdgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St MichaelDavid Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St John

Tuesday, April 23

Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St MichaelSt Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St PhilipFrederick “Freddie” Miller Polyclinic, Glebe, St George

Wednesday, April 24.

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. MichaelRandal Phillips Polyclinic, Oistins, Christ Church