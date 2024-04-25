Police investigating death of 40 year old man Loop Barbados

Police investigating death of 40 year old man
The deceased has been identified as Shawn Maynard of Bayfield, St Philip.

Police personnel in the southern division Distict C are currently investigating the circumstances relating to the discovery of the body of a 40-year-old man through a cart road track located at Marley Vale, St Philip.

According to police, the unresponsive body was found by a resident in the area. Police arrived and confirmed the report. The medical examiner visited the seen and pronounced death.

Investigations are ongoing.

The deceased has been identified by a close family member as Shawn Maynard, 40, of Bayfield, St Philip.

Police are appealing for any information that may help them in the investigation of this matter.

Persons can contact District C police station at 4168200/02/04, police emergency 211, or any police station.

