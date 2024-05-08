Marine Alert: Be aware as sea conditions expected to deteriorate Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) wishes for seagoers to be extra vigilant. Wave heights expected to increase as today progresses.

Sea conditions are predicted to deteriorate over the next 24 hours.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Morning

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Night

General Swell Information: Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Morning

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft ).

Small craft operators and sea bathers on western shores should execrise caution for above normal swells. Sea bathers are advised to use beaches with on duty life guards.

Night

General Swell Information: Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western shores should execrise caution for above normal swells.