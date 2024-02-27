Physical classes at Lester Vaughan suspended Loop Barbados

Classes at the Lester Vaughan School were suspended today, Tuesday, February 27 after several complaints from students and teachers about feeling ill.

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, the principal, deputy principal, chairman of the Board of Management of the the Lester Vaughan School, officials from the Barbados Union of Teachers and the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union convened this afternoon to discuss the ongoing environmental issues that continue to present a challenge to the teaching and student body.

The Lester Vaughan School will engage in online classes from tomorrow, February 28, until further notice.