Notice: Firing of volleys during rehearsal for police chief funeral Loop Barbados

Residents living in Mile-and-a-Quarter and the environs of Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Hall, St. Peter are advised that there will be firing of volleys by The Barbados Police Service during the grand rehearsal and interment for the official funeral with military honours, for the late Grantley Watson, on March 6 and 8, respectively.

To facilitate the exercise, the All Saints Primary School and the All Saints Nursery will be close early on Friday, March 8 at to avoid any disruption to the teaching and learning of students, as a result of the volleys.

Watson died on Saturday, February 3, at the age of 80. He served as the island’s Commissioner of Police from 1995 to 2003 and was the Executive Director of the Regional Security System from October 2003 to January 2017.